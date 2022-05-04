Musical artist Super Sako cements his place in Hollywood, the town where he grew up

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- There are some new hand- and footprints in the forecourt of the T-C-L Chinese Theatre. They belong to Super Sako, a singer who had a song that hit number one in more than 75 countries. He has toured the world. But this Armenian born singer grew up right here, in Hollywood."I used to ride here and hang out in the court and put my hands in Michael Jackson's handprints and dream about one day getting mine," said Super Sako.Still, he's remained grounded and humble."I never forget where I come from and I'm thankful for everything," said Super Sako.That includes being thankful for his enormous hit, "Mi Gna," which translates from Armenian into "Don't Go.""He tapped into type of music which we call R&B and rap in America, except it had this soul of Armenia in it so that's double trouble," said singer Andy Madadian."What he did, he made more international the Armenian music and the community is, I mean, you can see, everybody's happy. Everybody's proud," said singer Armenchick.Super Sako had both of his children put their handprints in cement with him to make his day even more memorable."I was just a kind in a garage studio making songs, you know, and then next thing you know, I have a worldwide hit, like, 170-something countries," said Super Sako. "So it's just a dream come true."Next up: a crossover song with Offset from the hip hop trio, Migos, due out May 20th.