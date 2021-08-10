Ticket worth $14 million with all six SuperLotto Plus numbers sold at Highland gas station

HIGHLAND, Calif. (CNS) -- A ticket with all six numbers in the latest SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a gas station in Highland and is worth $14 million.The numbers drawn Saturday night were 2, 9, 12, 20, 39 and the Mega number was 5.Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at a Roseville convenience store, and gas stations in Bakersfield and Calexico, and each is worth $11,607, the California Lottery announced.The drawing was the eighth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold, which occurred July 10.The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.The estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing will be $7 million.