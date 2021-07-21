whitney houston

ABC News' 'Superstar' will profile music legend Whitney Houston with never-before-seen video

The series will delve into the lives of several icons, including Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant and Robin Williams.

ABC News' "Superstar: Whitney Houston" will profile the music legend with intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage.

This summer, ABC News will profile iconic celebrities who have shaped American culture in a new television event, "Superstar." Starting with Whitney Houston, the one-hour series will feature intimiate interviews with family and friends and never-before-seen video.

"She kicked down the doors for every Black artist, and artist[s] in general," Grammy-winning artist Brandy said about the "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" singer.

In addition to Brandy, "Superstar: Whitney Houston" will feature new interviews from those who knew the singer best -- musicians Chaka Khan, BeBe Winans and Darlene Love, as well as Narada Michael Walden, Michael Bearden and Savion Glover. The episode will also include interviews with Houston and Bobby Brown from the ABC News archives.



The television event is an expansion of ABC News' "20/20" brand and will continue with episodes centered on Kobe Bryant, Robin Williams and more.

"Superstar: Whitney Houston" airs Weds., Aug. 11, at 10 p.m. ET/PT | 9 p.m. CT on ABC, next day on Hulu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritytelevisionabc newswhitney houstonotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
WHITNEY HOUSTON
Whitney Houston, Biggie new Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees
Hollywood's coroner retires after nearly 17 years
Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Report: Whitney Houston hologram tour planned
TOP STORIES
Stolen car suspect leads police on chase at speeds topping 140 mph
Harvey Weinstein indicted in LA County for sexual assaults of 5 women
Current COVID infection rate would put LA County in purple tier
Melrose shootout: Robbery target fires back at armed men
COVID vaccine: Some LA County bars requiring proof of vaccination
Couple whose gender reveal sparked IE fire charged with manslaughter
Newsom addresses efforts to address crime
Show More
Some LAPD officers slow to turn on body cams in use-of-force incidents
Wife faces murder charge after husband's dying words to police
CA mother of 5 killed in crash the week before her wedding
Community raises $40K to help keep Inglewood cycling studio open
Activists call for LAPD chief's firing after South LA explosion
More TOP STORIES News