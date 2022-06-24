gun laws

How Supreme Court ruling on carrying concealed handguns impacts California's strict gun laws

How SCOTUS ruling on concealed handgun impacts CA's strict gun laws

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York gun law placing restrictions on carrying a concealed handgun in public Thursday. How does the ruling affect California's strict gun laws?

The U.S. Supreme Court's handed gun rights advocates in New York and across the country a major victory. Six out of nine justices stuck down New York's conceal carry law.

The decision came out of a lawsuit filed by the New York Rifle and Pistol Association and two gun owners.

The ruling carries ramifications for California's conceal carry laws as well.

ABC News special report: The Supreme Court said Thursday that Americans have a right to carry guns in public, a major expansion of gun rights.



"The data is clear, more guns in more places means people die as a result of gun violence," said California's Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Bonta said his office will make lawmakers look to expand gun legislation within the bounds of the Supreme Court decision. That includes limiting where guns can be in public spaces and clarify qualifications for a conceal carry permit.

"Strong gun-safety laws saves lives," Bonta said. "California's gun-safety laws work, they save lives."

The court's decision comes amid a surged in gun violence.

The decision by the conservative majority came under fire from President Joe Biden.
"In the wake of the horrific attacks in Buffalo and Uvalde, as well as the daily acts of gun violence that do not make national headlines, we must do more as a society - not less - to protect our fellow Americans," Biden said.

Meanwhile, the National Rifle Association celebrated the decision with a warning to the Senate set to take up a bipartisan gun control bill stating: "The decision comes at an important time - as the Senate considers legislation that undermines Second Amendment freedom. This decision unequivocally validates the position of the NRA and should put lawmakers on notice."

The court's decision does not mean states can not require conceal carry permits.

California lawmakers said they will update the state's law to reflect changes and hope to have the legislation on the governor's desk by next Tuesday.

