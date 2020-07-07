Politics

Supreme Court upholds cellphone robocall ban

WASHINGTON -- The case, argued by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic, only arose after Congress in 2015 created an exception in the law that allowed the automated calls for collection of government debt.

Political consultants and pollsters were among those who asked the Supreme Court to strike down the entire 1991 law that bars them from making robocalls to cellphones as a violation of their free speech rights under the Constitution. The issue was whether, by allowing one kind of speech but not others, the exception made the whole law unconstitutional.

Six justices agreed that by allowing debt collection calls to cellphones Congress "impermissibly favored debt-collection speech over political and other speech, in violation of the First Amendment," Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote. And seven justices agreed that the 2015 exception should be stricken from the law.

"Americans passionately disagree about many things. But they are largely united in their disdain for robocalls," Kavanaugh noted at the outset of his opinion.

During arguments in the case in May, Justice Stephen Breyer got cut off when someone tried calling him. Breyer said after he rejoined the court's arguments: "The telephone started to ring, and it cut me off the call and I don't think it was a robocall."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstelephonesupreme courtu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County votes to create plan to close Men's Central Jail
EPA approves 2 Lysol products as 1st to effectively kill COVID-19 on surfaces
MASK TEST: Here are the best, worst face coverings
1 suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound after reports of gunman at Marine base
Former LA city councilman pleads guilty in corruption probe
Severe shortage of ICU beds reported in Ventura County
Newsom orders flags to half-staff for LAPD officer after COVID death
Show More
Kanye West's Yeezy? Girl Scouts? Hedge funds? All got PPP loans
Study reveals that COVID-related racial discrimination persists
Woman sought in brutal killing of kitten in South Gate
Angels to open season with cutouts, not fans in attendance
Columbus, Queen Isabella statue removed from Calif. State Capitol
More TOP STORIES News