Suspect who allegedly shot at CHP officers barricaded inside Sherman Oaks home

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police have responded to a Sherman Oaks neighborhood as a suspect who allegedly shot at California Highway Patrol officers during a chase Monday afternoon remains barricaded inside a home.The suspect is believed to be barricaded alone inside the home. AIR7 HD was over the neighborhood shortly before 2 p.m. as several patrol vehicles were in the area.During the chase, authorities said an occupant of the vehicle got out near the Reseda Boulevard off-ramp of the 101 Freeway. The vehicle then crashed near the area, but the driver continued the chase on the freeway before reportedly shooting at CHP on the 101 near Haskell Avenue.The driver exited the freeway and drove to the Sherman Oaks neighborhood. It is believed the suspect crashed in front of the home and then ran inside to hide.At one point during the barricade, a SWAT team dispatched a robot to deliver what appeared to be cigarettes to the suspect as negotiators continue to deal with the situation.CHP temporarily shut down the eastbound 101 at Hayvenhurst Avenue to investigate the shooting that occurred during the pursuit, and the agency asks the public to avoid the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Hortense Street as an investigation continues.It was not immediately known if any CHP officer was injured during the incident.