Suspect arrested after hourslong search in Torrance following officer-involved shooting

An officer-involved shooting occurred Monday afternoon in Torrance, leaving no officer injured and a suspect on the run.

A suspect believed to be armed with a knife was arrested after an hourslong search Monday following an officer-involved shooting in a Torrance neighborhood.

According to the Torrance Police Department, officers were investigating reports of vandalism when they encountered a suspect with a knife, which led to the shooting.

The suspect was able to flee the scene, and police were unsure if the suspect was hit.

A perimeter was set up in the area near Prairie and 190th street. The officer involved in the shooting was not injured, authorities said.

Police urged residents to avoid the area as the search continued into the afternoon hours. Shortly after 5 p.m., authorities found the armed suspect and took the person into custody.

The perimeter was broken down and the streets were reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Torrance Police Department at (310) 328-3456.
