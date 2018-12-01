Arrest made in September shooting death of Long Beach man

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Long Beach police have arrested a 21-year-old suspect for the shooting death of a man in September.

Detectives arrested Junior Alexander Munguia, 21, in the area of the 17th Street and Henderson Avenue on Thursday.

He has been identified as the suspect in the shooting death of Fernando Rodriguez, 46, of Long Beach.

Fernando was shot in the early morning hours of Sept. 17 in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard and died two days later.

Police say Munguia killed Rodriguez following an altercation. There is no evidence the shooting was gang-related.

Munguia was booked at the Long Beach City jail on $2 million bail.
