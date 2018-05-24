Leimert Park triple homicide: Suspect arrested after victims found dead in bathroom of home

A 55-year-old woman who had been considered a person of interest in a Leimert Park triple homicide has been arrested by Los Angeles police. (LAPD)

A 55-year-old woman who had been considered a person of interest in a Leimert Park triple homicide has been arrested by Los Angeles police, authorities said.

Nancy Jackson was booked shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday in connection with the killings of a father, a grandfather and a grandmother at a home in the 3900 block of Bronson Avenue. She was being held without bail, according to sheriff's inmate records.

The victims' son and grandson discovered the bodies Tuesday evening in a bathroom at the single-story house. All three had suffered blunt-force trauma; two of them had been shot.

They were identified as 62-year-old Paul White and his parents, 82-year-old William Carter and 77-year-old Orsie Carter.

According to investigators, the suspect had an unspecified relationship with White.

Before the arrest, some neighbors said they had often seen Jackson with White but that she disappeared for a time after the killings.

"We don't know what happened or where she went," Gina Fields, who lives nearby, said in an interview Wednesday. "She kind of came into his life very quickly and now has vanished in this horrible time. So we don't know."

Jackson had been living at the home, which prompted authorities to initially identify her as a person of interest in the case. Her driver's license photo was released before she was detained.

Investigators said there were no obvious signs of forced entry at the scene, leading them to believe that whoever killed the victims was someone who knew them.
