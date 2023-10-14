A man accused of attacking a store clerk during a robbery in Chinatown, a disturbing incident that was caught on surveillance video, has been arrested.

Man arrested after beating of store clerk during robbery in Chinatown caught on video

CHINATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man accused of attacking a store clerk during a robbery in Chinatown, a disturbing incident that was caught on surveillance video, has been arrested.

The robbery happened Sept. 14 at Angies Boutique on N Broadway. Surveillance video shows a man knocking the woman to the ground as he reaches over the counter. The employee tried stopping the suspect from stealing two art pieces, sparking a brief physical struggle in which she was punched in the face.

The Los Angeles Police Department on Friday announced that Thornton Courtland was arrested in Hawthorne in connection to the robbery. Police say they're also investigating other robberies linked to the 31-year-old.

He is being held on $80,000 bail.

The store clerk who was beaten has since recovered from her injuries.