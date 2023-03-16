Man caught on video shooting elderly victim in Highland home in unprovoked attack

A man was arrested for attempted murder after shooting at an elderly victim in a Highland home for no apparent reason.

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- An arrested suspect is being accused of shooting an elderly victim through the door of a Highland home.

Home surveillance video shows a man in a black hoodie walk up to the door of the home on Central Avenue last month and open fire through the front door.

Shortly after he opened fire, the suspect is seen running away.

After obtaining the surveillance video police were able to find and arrest a suspect, Gabriel Arce, in Santa Barbara this week for attempted murder.

Deputies say the victim was shot in the leg and the attack was unprovoked.

Deputies say Arce previously had been to prison and was on parole for robbery before the incident.