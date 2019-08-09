Orange County stabbing spree suspect charged with 11 felony counts after rampage leaves 4 dead

Zachary Castaneda, a 33-year-old convicted felon, was taken into custody by undercover Garden Grove police detectives at a 7-Eleven in neighboring Santa Ana on Wednesday. He "could have injured or killed many other people," had he not been apprehended, Garden Grove police Chief Tom DaRe said.
The arrest came after a deadly two-hour rampage that began with a residential burglary and ultimately comprised seven crime scenes in two cities. Among those locations was an insurance office in the 12800 block of Harbor Boulevard, where a 54-year-old female employee was attacked by a man wielding two large knives, police said.
The man accused of stabbing six people, killing four of them in #GardenGrove and #SantaAna Wednesday, Zachary Castaneda, faces 11 felonies, including murder. His arraignment is scheduled to start at 2:00 at the Central Justice Center. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/eqeKIbn014— Jessica De Nova (@abc7jessica) August 9, 2019
Authorities released disturbing surveillance video of that attack, which left the victim hospitalized in critical but stable condition. She and another wounded victim, a man whose nose was almost severed off by an assailant at a Garden Grove gas station, are expected to survive.
Castaneda is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon in an Orange County courtroom.