Colton lockdown: Suspect dead with self-inflicted wound, officer injured in shooting at Chase bank

COLTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after firing at officers from inside a Chase bank in Colton Tuesday night, police said.A large police presence had descended on the shopping plaza after a report of a possible armed robbery and shots fired at officers Tuesday evening.The incident began when officers were called to the bank near Washington Street and Cooley Drive on a report of a possible robbery, according to Sgt. Ray Mendez.When officers arrived, someone fired at them from inside the bank, shooting through the glass. One officer sustained a minor injury to the upper body that was considered not life-threatening.Officers retreated and surrounded the bank and a SWAT team was called in as the immediate area was evacuated."At this point we know either through witnesses or through a visual of one suspect on the ground with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound," Mendez said.But police were cautious about entering the bank because of a suspicious duffel bag on the ground near the suspect.By around 8:40 p.m., officers had entered the bank and a short time later appeared to be standing down. The suspect was dead and the duffel bag was not considered a threat.It was not immediately known if the incident was actually a robbery attempt.The officer who sustained minor injuries was expected to recover, according to the Colton Police Department.Authorities were asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.Mendez said the bank was closed at the time and there were perhaps one or two employees inside at the time of the incident. No additional injuries were immediately reported.