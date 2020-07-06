Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Chino, police say

A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Chino, police say
CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Chino Sunday evening, police said.

The Pomona Police Department said the shooting occurred in the 2700 block of S. Reservoir Street at about 6:20 p.m.

It was not immediately know what led to the shooting, what the suspect was wanted for or why the officer was in Chino.

No officer was injured.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
