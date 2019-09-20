Man allegedly armed with gun fatally shot by police inside 7-Eleven store in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who police say was armed with a gun was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting inside a 7-Eleven store in Long Beach, police said.

The shooting occurred Thursday at 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Clark Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.

Police were on a surveillance operation and looking at a vehicle believed to be involved in a series of armed robberies that occurred earlier in the week, according to Shaunna Dandoy with Long Beach police.

When detectives confronted the suspect after he exited the vehicle and entered the 7-Eleven, an officer-involved shooting occurred, Dandoy said.

The suspect died at the scene. Another suspect was taken into custody.

No officers were injured and no additional injuries were reported.

Pacific Coast Highway is closed between Anaheim Street and Granada Avenue.

Clark Avenue was closed between Anaheim Street and Atherton Street.

An investigation was underway.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
