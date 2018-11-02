A three-year-old boy died and his 23-year-old mother was in critical condition Thursday night in Fontana after they were stabbed by a suspect possibly related to them.The incident occurred at the 11700 block of Belmonte Road. Family members arrived at the home at about 5:27 p.m. and discovered the mother and her child suffering from stab wounds.Neighbors said the suspect, Saul Franco, is the child's uncle and lives with the victims. Fontana police said the 20-year-old suspect is possibly related to the victims."I see him once in a while fixing a car. He changed," Angel Moreno, the suspect's neighbor, said. "I never thought that would happen here."The suspect was taken into custody after being located a short distance from the home. Police said they encountered Franco coming back to the scene.Police attempted CPR on the bleeding child, according to a neighbor. The child later died at a hospital."The police tried to help the baby with CPR," the neighbor said. "He was really bad -- the blood everywhere."Family identified the woman wounded as Rose Valenzuela.The investigation is ongoing and the motive of the attack is unknown.