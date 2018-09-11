EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4214713" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A witness described a 'very angry' man upset over a doctor's appointment before a shots fired call at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Downey.

A suspect was detained following reports of shots fired at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Downey on Tuesday.LASD officials said Downey police confirmed there were no injuries and the building is secured.Authorities arrested a male suspect, approximately 34 years old from Lynwood. A handgun was recovered at the scene, but authorities did not immediately confirm if gunshots were fired.At an afternoon press conference, authorities said the unidentified suspect caused a disturbance at the hospital and threw a chair out of a window before producing a handgun.The incident started shortly before noon, and LASD Norwalk Station initially tweeted that they were assisting Downey police with a "fluid," emergency situation and "possible active shooter" at the medical center, located in at 9333 Imperial Highway.Sheriff's officials confirmed shortly after that a suspect was detained for questioning. Meantime, officers and deputies searched the hospital "room by room, floor by floor."AIR7 HD was over the scene as crowds of people evacuated the building with their arms up.Witness Amber Boughner said she saw a man who appeared to be angry over a doctor's appointment, pounded on doors and threw tables out of a window."He started pounding on the door, saying, 'I had an appointment at 11 o'clock! I deserve my appointment, where is that B.I.T.C.H. Make her let me in!' And he just kept pounding, pounding and pounding," Boughner described.She said the man started kicking in walls and a counter area before people got out of his way. Boughner added that she saw him throw tables out of a window until security arrived.She said after the security guard confronted the man, he told her the suspect was armed and she needed to leave."The security guard got out and he said, 'He's got a gun, run,'" Boughner added.She then locked herself with a few other inside a break room until authorities allowed them to get out."I was seriously scared for all the employees that were in there," she said. "He was angry, he was very angry."Several patrol vehicles blocked streets surrounding the medical facility as an investigation into the incident continued.