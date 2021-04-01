Orange shooting: Suspect identified as 44-year-old man; police say he knew 4 victims, including 9-year-old boy

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities say the suspect in a mass shooting at a business park in the city of Orange, in which a 9-year-old boy and three other adults were killed, knew all the victims either through business or personally.The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez with a last known address in Fullerton, locked the courtyard of the building before "shooting into the windows," a law enforcement source told Eyewitness News. The gunman remained wounded and hospitalized in stable but critical condition on Thursday.At a Thursday morning news conference, police said the shooting was not a "random act of violence" and believe it was an isolated incident.A law enforcement source tells Eyewitness News the gunman suspected of killing four people, including a child, after opening fire at a business park in the city of Orange Wednesday locked the courtyard before "shooting into the windows."The gunman was shot in the head and hand and remained hospitalized in stable condition Thursday. The injuries are believed to be a result of shots fired by responding officers during an exchange with the suspect.The shooter, who has not been identified, is believed to have used a "long gun" -- possibly a shotgun -- and a Glock handgun, authorities say.A motive remains unclear.The shooting was first reported around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday at 202 West Lincoln Ave., Orange police say. When officers showed up, the shooter was still firing, according to Lt. Jennifer Amat.Police say the four people who were killed included one child. A woman was also seriously wounded by gunfire and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.One man told reporters he was concerned his brother, who owns one of the businesses in the building, is one of the victims."I'm just trying to find out his wellbeing. He's not answering the phone...pretty scared an worried," said Paul Tovar. "I wish I knew more. I don't know. Right now, just praying really hard."Additional information about the victims and suspect have not yet been released.At least two bodies could be seen outside the building, one on a second floor walkway and one in the courtyard, and bloody clothes were also at the scene.Witness Moe Reyes says he saw five officers run toward the scene and heard gunshots before he began recording what was happening, including paramedics loading someone into an ambulance.Witnesses reported hearing two distinct sets of shots - one apparently the initial shooting and one the gunfire exchange involving police."I was just in my room hanging out. All of a sudden I heard five to seven gun shots go off," one neighbor said."And then I waited a couple minutes and the police came. And I heard a few more gunshots go off. It was a lot, quickly. Then the helicopter showed up and it was silent after that."We thought it was a car backfiring at first. Then it became louder and quicker and we knew it was not. It was quick gunfire shots."Orange police say it was that city's deadliest shooting since 1997.In December of that year, a 43-year-old former Caltrans worker who had been fired shot and killed four of his former coworkers at a state maintenance yard and then was killed by police in a gun battle."Orange is a very safe city," Amat said. "We don't have stuff like this that happens very often."