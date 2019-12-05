Suspect shot, killed by deputies in San Bernardino 'linked' to killing of bail bondsman in Moreno Valley

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Deputies shot and killed a suspect in San Bernardino Thursday while investigating the shooting death of a bail agent in Moreno Valley.
Police initially identified the suspect in the deputy-involved shooting as Chad James Green, who was actively being sought for the murder, but later clarified that the two incidents were "linked."
The shooting happened around 11 a.m. when Riverside deputies confronted the suspect outside the Days Inn hotel, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Deputies opened fire when the suspect failed to surrender and ran away.
Sgt. John Echeverria with San Bernardino Police said they recovered two firearms on suspect.
Authorities also arrested a woman who was with the suspect. A witnesses said he heard the woman pleading with suspect to comply with authorities before he was fatally shot.
Green, 41, was wanted in the killing of bail bondsman James Black Tuesday night at the Xola Hotel in Moreno Valley. Officials said 42-year-old black was trying to capture Green, who has an extensive criminal record and was wanted most recently for a felony burglary case.
Authorities had launched a search for the suspect who had been described as armed and dangerous.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
