Suspect sought in deadly shooting of woman in Eastvale

A search is underway for a gunman after a woman was shot and killed in Eastvale Saturday night.

EASTVALE, Calif. (KABC) --
A search is underway for a gunman after a woman was shot and killed in Eastvale Saturday night.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies said they were responding to a call of an armed assault at Jasper Loop and Aspen Leaf Lane at about 8 p.m. when they found the victim with a number of gunshot wounds.

Responding deputies tried to resuscitate her to no avail. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's identity was not released.

There's no suspect description, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.
