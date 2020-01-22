Help sought finding suspect that attacked, kidnapped 22-year-old woman in Aliso Viejo

By and ABC7.com staff
ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities want the public's help in finding a suspect that attacked and kidnapped a 22-year-old woman skateboarding at Woodfield Park in Aliso Viejo Monday evening.

Investigators with the Orange County sheriff's department said the attack happened just after 6 p.m. and has park regulars worried for their safety.

"As a woman, I am scared. It makes me worried every time I want to walk. If I am alone it makes me worried all the time now," said Nazzy Memarzadeh, Aliso Viejo resident.

The victim told authorities the suspect first tried to speak to her then unexpectedly grabbed her and dragged her into nearby bushes.

"It is unknown iif the attack was sexual assault in nature or if it was an attempted assault ...either way, it's still important to us that we locate and apprehend this individual," said Lt. Chad Kajfasz, OCSD.

The victim described the suspect as 6' tall with a medium build who appeared to be in his 40s. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and possibly shorts.

Until the suspect is found, authorities are encouraging runners and walkers along the park trails to be vigilant about their surroundings.

"I would think people would pair up. I think it would make a lot of sense to do that and run in groups," said Mark Jones, Laguna Hills resident.

"This is relaxation time for me and I walk really fast to go and come back but now I am going to be worried," said Memarzadeh.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers. The number is 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
