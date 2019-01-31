Suspected drunk driver blows .378 BAC - more than 4 times legal limit - in Gardena

Gardena police show a suspected DUI driver's breathalyzer results of ,378 BAC, which is more than four times the legal limit.

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Gardena police officers were in for a wild surprise after pulling over a suspected drunk driver who blew an incredibly high BAC Wednesday night.

Officer Park was on routine patrol when he spotted a car in the area of Redondo Beach Boulevard and Western Avenue. The driver began weaving the vehicle back and forth on the street and almost struck a vehicle.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and the driver appeared to show signs of intoxication.

Officer Zamudio, a traffic specialist, then came to help Park administer a field sobriety test, which the driver failed. During the investigation, the driver also blew into a breathalyzer which showed a .378 blood alcohol content level.

That BAC is more than four times the legal limit of .08. Medical professionals said between .35 percent to .40 percent is usually fatal.

Authorities said the driver's car was also equipped with an ignition interlock device and that he was on probation for a previous DUI.
