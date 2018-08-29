'Suspicious shooting' leads deputies to mystery woman seen ringing doorbell in Texas

'Suspicious shooting' under investigation near where mystery woman rang doorbells this week

Katherine Marchand
HOUSTON, Texas --
Deputies say a mysterious woman seen ringing a doorbell in a Texas neighborhood last week is safe following a "suspicious" shooting.

Earlier this week, there was an investigation centered around a mysterious half-naked woman spotted on surveillance video after ringing doorbells in the middle of the night in the same small subdivision. She appeared to be barefoot, wearing only a t-shirt, with what looked like restraints of some kind dangling from her wrist.

This bizarre story is just unraveling, but the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was able to confirm the woman's safety Wednesday after they were called to a home on Sunrise Pines around 11 a.m.

Montgomery County deputies are investigating a 'suspicious' shooting in the Sunrise Ranch subdivision.


Deputies said a man was threatening to commit suicide. When they arrived, deputies found the body of the woman's 48-year-old boyfriend inside. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police search for mystery woman who rang doorbell at Texas home and then vanished
ABC13's Steve Campion reports from a Montgomery neighborhood where a mystery woman appeared at a front porch in the middle of the night.


The man's 32-year-old girlfriend, described as a white female from Dallas County living in the Montgomery County area, is confirmed by deputies to be the woman captured on a doorbell camera last Friday.

Deputies said the woman's name will not be released because she is a victim of domestic violence. According to investigators, the woman was able to escape the house last Friday and once again Thursday.

A suicide note was allegedly found inside the home, but deputies have not revealed what the note said.

Some neighbors reported hearing screaming and glass breaking.
