Need to escape the heat but don't have a pool? This app lets you rent one by the hour

There are nearly 400 listings on the app in the L.A. area, with rentals ranging between $30 and $200 an hour.

Los Angeles-based Swimply allows you to browse pools near you and allow you to rent them by the hour.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you're looking to escape the brutal heat wave, believe it or not, there's an app for that.

It's called Swimply and it's essentially like Airbnb for private pool rentals.

The Los Angeles-based company allows you to browse pools near you and rent one by the hour.

There are nearly 400 listings on the app in the L.A. area, with rentals ranging between $30 and $200 an hour.

The Bykovs, a Lake Balboa family, has been renting out their pool in their backyard since late 2020.

The family said since then, they've had more than 200 bookings and have hosted more than 2,000 individuals -- and paid off the pool.

"We've had mostly great guests, we've had a few small issues here and there," said Alex Bykov. "It's been a learning experience, we haven't really dealt with customers or guests coming to our house but I do think that we've kind of learned from that experience and constantly changed our rules and policies and how we communicate with our guests to make sure that they follow the rules and that they respect our neighbors."

Swimply also has a feature called Swimply Spaces, where people can rent out certain portions of a home such as a tennis courts or private gyms.

For more information, visit Swimply's website.