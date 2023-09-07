Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove hosts South LA town hall on health care affordability, accessibility

Democratic Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove hosted an in-person town hall in South Los Angeles to discuss health care affordability, accessibility and equity.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Amid growing concerns over a possible government shutdown next month, Democratic Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove hosted an in-person town hall in South Los Angeles on Wednesday to discuss health care affordability, accessibility and equity.

Prescription drug price negotiations, affirmative action and the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe vs. Wade were also among the topics discussed at the meeting.

Kamlager-Dove said she wanted to hear from her constituents before heading back to Washington amid congressional debate over the budget that includes health care funding.

"Health care is not a blue issue, it's not a red issue, it's a human issue," Kamlager-Dove told ABC7.

Wednesday's event was held at the Kedren Community Health Center.

"I decided to hold this town hall because constituents were calling me all the time, saying: 'Are you going to protect my health care?' 'Drug prescription costs are so high,'" Kamlager-Dove said.