3 hospitalized, including child, after crash on 5 Freeway in Sylmar area

SYLMAR, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (KABC) -- Three people were hospitalized, including a child, after a crash on the 5 Freeway in the Sylmar area.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday between the 210 and 14 freeways. Two cars were involved in the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The conditions of the victims were unclear.

Police say they arrested one person, but they did not give a specific reason.