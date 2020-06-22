Bear tranquilized after strolling through Los Angeles Mission College, neighborhood - VIDEO

Authorities captured a bear that was wandering in a residential area near Los Angeles Mission College in Sylmar on Monday.
SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities captured a bear that was wandering in a residential area near Los Angeles Mission College in Sylmar on Monday.

The bear was seen walking through the El Cariso Golf Course around 10:30 a.m. The animal then made its way to the area of Eldridge Avenue and Hubbard Street, where it roamed through surface streets and backyards.

AIR7 HD was over the scene, where the bear did not appear to get close to any people or pets.

The animal apparently came from nearby El Cariso Regional Park and wandered onto the college campus before walking through the neighborhood where it collapsed around 11:15 a.m. after being tranquilized.

RELATED: Bear attacks 19-year-old woman taking nap in backyard in Sierra Madre
EMBED More News Videos

On Monday, a bear did something you rarely hear about: It attacked a 19-year old woman who had fallen asleep in her backyard.



Wildlife personnel and Los Angeles police officers closed in on the bear after it laid still on a sidewalk for several minutes.

Wildlife personnel eventually loaded the bear into the back of a truck.

The animal will be treated and likely returned to the wild.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.

City News Service contributed to this report.

MORE: Caught on camera: Brown bear creeps up behind boy on mountain hike
EMBED More News Videos

An Italian family's mountain hike took a hair-raising turn after a brown bear followed a child down a mountain path during a day out.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sylmarlos angeles countywild animalsbearcaught on videocalifornia department of fish and wildlifecaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Newsom gives budget, COVID-19 update
OC face covering debate heating up amid calls to enforce statewide order
'Racist' woman 'purposely' coughed on boy, mom says
Passenger at LAX removed from flight for not wearing mask
Largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases: WHO
NYPD officer suspended after 'disturbing apparent chokehold incident'
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Show More
CA governors partner to promote the use of face masks
Police investigate after woman accused of driving through CA protest
14 people including 5 children killed in Chicago over the weekend
Motorcycle rider speaks out after caught-on-camera collision on 91 FWY in Corona
Officials plea for information on missing Texas-based soldier Vanessa Guillen
More TOP STORIES News