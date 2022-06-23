Sylmar brush fire threatens homes, prompting response from firefighters and desperate residents

SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A dramatic brush fire erupted Thursday afternoon in Sylmar, threatening a nearby neighborhood of homes and prompting a massive response from firefighters on the ground and in a helicopter overhead.The blaze was reported shortly before 2 p.m. near the 15000 block of West Lakeside Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.News video from AIR7 HD showed desperate residents attempting to dowse flames with water from garden hoses as the fire came dangerously close to their houses.An LAFD firefighter was seen making water drops at the scene while firefighters attacked the flames fire hoses.