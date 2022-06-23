Sylmar brush fire threatens homes, prompting response from firefighters and desperate residents

EMBED <>More Videos

Dramatic brush fire erupts in Sylmar, threatening homes

SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A dramatic brush fire erupted Thursday afternoon in Sylmar, threatening a nearby neighborhood of homes and prompting a massive response from firefighters on the ground and in a helicopter overhead.

The blaze was reported shortly before 2 p.m. near the 15000 block of West Lakeside Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.

News video from AIR7 HD showed desperate residents attempting to dowse flames with water from garden hoses as the fire came dangerously close to their houses.

An LAFD firefighter was seen making water drops at the scene while firefighters attacked the flames fire hoses.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sylmarlos angeles countybrush firefirefirefighterslos angeles fire department
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Jan. 6 panel hears of Trump's pressure on Justice Department
LA double murder suspect arrested by Fugitive Task Force in Hesperia
These SoCal beaches that made the list for worst water quality
Amazon's Alexa could soon mimic voice of your late grandmother
Coyote attacks 2-year-old at park in Fountain Valley, prompting search
Our America: Fifty50 | Watch the full episode
Woman killed by lightning strike in Pico Rivera identified
Show More
Supreme Court strikes down New York conceal carry gun law
California emissions, carbon neutrality plan draws criticism
Missing man with autism found safe, truck stolen in OC is recovered
FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes off U.S. market
Supreme Court rules out suing police for Miranda violations
More TOP STORIES News