Assault suspect in custody after high-speed chase through San Fernando Valley

By ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (KABC) -- A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody after leading Los Angeles police on a chase through surface streets across the San Fernando Valley.

Details about the initial want were not immediately available, but the suspect in a dark-colored sedan was driving erratically at high speeds.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit in the Sylmar area as the suspect sped past other drivers, narrowly missing hitting them several times.

At one point, the suspect slowed to a crawl along Saticoy Street in Van Nuys while sticking their arm out the driver's window and appeared to be holding a phone.

He eventually came to a stop, raised his arms and surrendered to police without further incident.

