2 killed, 1 injured in high-speed crash in Sylmar

By ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a horrific multi-vehicle crash Sunday night in Sylmar.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at Foothill and Balboa boulevards.

A third person was badly injured and were taken to a regional trauma center, fire department officials say.

Two cars were involved and both were severely damaged by the apparent high-speed collision.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
