Ammunition goes off while firefighters battle volatile house fire in Sylmar

SYLMAR, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (KABC) -- Firefighters on Sunday battled a volatile house fire in Sylmar where they encountered rounds of ammunition exploding among the flames.

The fire was reported around 4:40 a.m. at a home on Glenoaks Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Crews reported hearing ammunition being "cooked off" from within the home. Several rounds of ammunition exploding could be heard in video taken at the scene.

The flames burned through the main house and then spread to two back houses, but firefighters managed to extinguish the fire in a little over an hour.

Additional information about the ammunition was not available, but the LAPD Bomb Squad responded to the scene.

Arson investigators also responded.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.