1 killed, 2 others wounded after shooting in Sylmar

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed and two other men were wounded after a shooting in Sylmar Sunday evening, authorities said.Los Angeles firefighters responded to the 12900 block of N. Borden Avenue shortly before 7 p.m.One victim died and two others were transported to a trauma center. One victim was listed in serious condition while the other was in grave condition.Further details about what led up to the shooting were not known.A suspect description was not immediately available.