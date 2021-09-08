Woman found dead in Sylmar home, prompting investigation due to suspicious circumstances, police say

SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was found dead late Tuesday night at a home in Sylmar, prompting an investigation due to suspicious circumstances, authorities said.

Officers responded at 11:30 p.m. to a home in the 14500 block of Lyle Street, where they arrived to meet with members of the woman's family, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

On Wednesday morning, LAPD Homicide Detective Christine Moselle said the woman was believed to be in her 30s and had not yet been positively identified by authorities.

Police have not determined whether the woman's death was tied to a police chase that occurred Tuesday night in Hollywood, Moselle told ABC7. A possible connection is being investigated.

The victim was home alone when she was found deceased, the detective said, and a vehicle was missing from the home.

No information about a possible suspect was available.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

