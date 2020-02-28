Woman charged after video captures Mercedes intentionally ramming into parked car in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 25-year-old woman who was captured on video ramming into a parked car at a Hollywood taco stand is now facing charges.

Amber Darbinyan pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to several charges, including three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run resulting in an injury and three misdemeanor counts of battery, according to the Los County District Attorney's Office.

Video captured a woman smashing her Mercedes into a parked car at a Hollywood taco truck and nearly running over bystanders.



Video of the August 2019 incident shows a woman knocking a plate of food out of another person's hand. She then gets into a Mercedes and starts violently backing into a parked car, over and over, near the corner of Western and Lexington avenues.

Separate video shows the driver of the Mercedes having some type of argument with a group of people as they crowd around her.

The attorney for the alleged driver who was captured on video ramming into a parked car at a Hollywood taco stand is speaking out.



Darbinyan is due back in court on March 27. If convicted, she faces a possible maximum sentence of eight years and four months in prison.
