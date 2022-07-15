taco tuesday

Fonda Moderna elevates taco craft with Mishima Wagyu savoriness

Tustin taqueria Fonda Moderna is flipping tacos stuffed with prime meats in Orange County
By John Garcia
EMBED <>More Videos

Taqueria ups the taco craft in Orange County

TUSTIN, Calif. -- Fonda Moderna in Orange County is upping their game with fusion Mishima Wagyu stuffed tacos while still embracing traditional Mexican cuisine.

"I think the creation of this taqueria definitely pays homage to our family and community," said Jacque Cortes with Fonda Moderna. "Showing that taquerias can do big things."

Fonda Moderna offers a selection of premium meats - everything from Santa Carlota hanger steak to Niman Ranch top sirloin and customer favorite Wagyu Mishima beef.

"The Wagyu Mishima taco is something you don't traditionally see in your common taqueria," explained Cortes. "Combing that with a homemade flour tortilla and the combination of other ingredients."

And the secret ingredients include beans, salsa, tomato, cilantro, Cotija, and Chihuahua cheese, making the taco a colossal hit.

"It's a long process but filled with passion," said Jesús Godínez, manager and chef at Fonda Moderna.

"We actually get locals from Mexico, and they are very impressed with our tacos," said Cortes. "So that's very, very fulfilling for us."

"If you haven't tried it, just come check it out," said Tony Jackson from neighboring Tustin. "I guarantee you'll keep coming back."

https://fondamoderna.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktustintaco tuesdayfoodiemexicanfamilytacosrestaurantfoodie call
TACO TUESDAY
Taco Chico: A new taqueria in Tustin offering suadero tacos
A Texas kitchen offers mouth-watering breakfast tacos in SoCal
Vegans delight in authentic, plant-based tacos
Super Street taco is a local favorite at Tirsa's Mexican Cafe
TOP STORIES
7-Eleven shootings: 2 suspects arrested in string of SoCal robberies
Murder investigation in San Pedro: Man dead in SUV
Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero
Ivana Trump's cause of death released by medical examiner
Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across SoCal
Stretch of WB 210 in San Gabriel Valley to close for 5 days
Orange County Fair now open for the summer
Show More
Gascón to disband unit that notifies victims about parole hearings
Rapper NBA YoungBoy found not guilty in Tarzana gun-possession case
'Scrubs' writer and producer accused of sex assault
Jayland Walker had 46 gunshot wounds, autopsy finds
MLB All-Star Game: Oceanfront events begin Friday in Santa Monica
More TOP STORIES News