Fonda Moderna elevates taco craft with Mishima Wagyu savoriness

TUSTIN, Calif. -- Fonda Moderna in Orange County is upping their game with fusion Mishima Wagyu stuffed tacos while still embracing traditional Mexican cuisine."I think the creation of this taqueria definitely pays homage to our family and community," said Jacque Cortes with Fonda Moderna. "Showing that taquerias can do big things."Fonda Moderna offers a selection of premium meats - everything from Santa Carlota hanger steak to Niman Ranch top sirloin and customer favorite Wagyu Mishima beef."The Wagyu Mishima taco is something you don't traditionally see in your common taqueria," explained Cortes. "Combing that with a homemade flour tortilla and the combination of other ingredients."And the secret ingredients include beans, salsa, tomato, cilantro, Cotija, and Chihuahua cheese, making the taco a colossal hit."It's a long process but filled with passion," said Jesús Godínez, manager and chef at Fonda Moderna."We actually get locals from Mexico, and they are very impressed with our tacos," said Cortes. "So that's very, very fulfilling for us.""If you haven't tried it, just come check it out," said Tony Jackson from neighboring Tustin. "I guarantee you'll keep coming back."