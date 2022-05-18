taco tuesday

Costa Mesa vegan taqueria's hibiscus flower taco is a local favorite

Vegan by Zamorano brings unique vegan tacos to OC
EMBED <>More Videos

OC taqueria's hibiscus flower taco is a local favorite

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- "A lot of people think it's weird to hear about it. And then we tell them to try it out and they love it," said David Aguilar, the co-owner of Vegan by El Zamorano.

Aguilar says he became vegan seven years ago and when he saw there weren't many options for Mexican vegan food, he decided to go for it.

"That's why we started selling our food as a pop-up, eventually it turned into a restaurant," said Aguilar.

"It's the best vegan Mexican food ever, ever, ever, ever," said Ellen Gurzy from Westminster. "Taco Tuesday is an awesome deal. I think he get to for $6. So, we come. We love it."

"A lot of people think it's weird to hear about it. And then we tell them to try it out and they love it," said Aguilar.

"They can meet the needs of somebody who can't eat gluten. They're just fabulous," said Cheryl Kramer from Tustin.

"Come here for the tacos. Always. Vegan or not come here for the tacos," said Gurzy.

https://www.veganbyelzamorano.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcosta mesataco tuesdaylatin veganfoodmexicanveganrestaurant
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TACO TUESDAY
Behold birria tacos with a Latin-Asian twist
Shredded beef tacos at Glendora restaurant are a local favorite
Inland Empire's Bubba's Tacos serves up delicious surf n' turf tacos
Burbank's Pablito's Tacos adds Peruvian-inspired tacos
TOP STORIES
Lawsuit alleges SoCal Edison to blame for Laguna Niguel brush fire
Forward progress stopped on brush fire near Griffith Observatory: LAFD
Suspect in deadly OC church shooting charged with 10 counts
LA County likely to move into CDC's 'medium risk' category this week
Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19 again
Angel Stadium sale halted for FBI corruption probe of Anaheim mayor
President Joe Biden awards 3 CHP officers with Medal of Valor
Show More
ABC announces fall 2022 schedule
Newsom pushes water conservation: 'We have to do things differently'
Man accused of sexually abusing 2 young girls; more victims sought
Mike Feuer drops out of LA mayoral race, endorses Karen Bass
Walter Liss, longtime member of ABC family, dies at 78
More TOP STORIES News