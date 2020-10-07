Epic Tacos in Pacoima pivoted during COVID to continue serving community

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When Sandra and Edgar Ruiz got married they had a dream to open up a restaurant, featuring tacos made with their fresh, handmade pressed tortillas.
"But at the time, you know, we were new. And we were trying to figure out OK, what route are we going to take? So we took the food truck route," said Sandra Ruiz, co-owner of Epic Tacos.
Initially, when the couple from Pacoima started their food truck Epic Tacos in 2016 they were only catering and doing events or festivals.
However, the pandemic forced them to adjust.
"When the whole pandemic happened, all of that stuff, all of that ended, they literally... our phones literally went off the hook, maybe three days back to back, just everybody wanted to cancel other events or weddings, everything because nobody knew what was gonna happen. We had the whole year planned out, and in a matter of a couple days, everything all of my calendar was wiped out," said Edgar Ruiz, co-owner of Epic Tacos.
They had never set up shop on the street before, but they say fortunately people came to enjoy their freshly made tacos.
"I recommend to taste the shrimp tacos and al pastor...that's the best," said customer Miguel Bermudez.
You can find their food truck now on Devonshire Street in Chatsworth almost every day, and on Chatsworth Street in Granada Hills on Friday nights for Granada Hills Grub Fest.
