be localish

Epic Tacos in Pacoima pivoted during COVID to continue serving community

When Pacoima residents Sandra and Edgar Ruiz started their food truck Epic Tacos in 2016 they were only catering and doing events or festivals, but the pandemic has forced them to adjust.
By
CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When Sandra and Edgar Ruiz got married they had a dream to open up a restaurant, featuring tacos made with their fresh, handmade pressed tortillas.

"But at the time, you know, we were new. And we were trying to figure out OK, what route are we going to take? So we took the food truck route," said Sandra Ruiz, co-owner of Epic Tacos.

Initially, when the couple from Pacoima started their food truck Epic Tacos in 2016 they were only catering and doing events or festivals.

However, the pandemic forced them to adjust.

"When the whole pandemic happened, all of that stuff, all of that ended, they literally... our phones literally went off the hook, maybe three days back to back, just everybody wanted to cancel other events or weddings, everything because nobody knew what was gonna happen. We had the whole year planned out, and in a matter of a couple days, everything all of my calendar was wiped out," said Edgar Ruiz, co-owner of Epic Tacos.

They had never set up shop on the street before, but they say fortunately people came to enjoy their freshly made tacos.

"I recommend to taste the shrimp tacos and al pastor...that's the best," said customer Miguel Bermudez.

You can find their food truck now on Devonshire Street in Chatsworth almost every day, and on Chatsworth Street in Granada Hills on Friday nights for Granada Hills Grub Fest.

Click here to share "Be Localish" ideas and submit your favorite business to be featured.

Follow Gabriela on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7gabriela
Twitter.com/abc7gabriela
Instagram.com/abc7gabriela
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchatsworthpacoimasan fernando valleylos angelescommunity journalistfoodmexicanin the communitytacosbe localishlocalishbe localish los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE LOCALISH
El Cocinero brings vegan Mexican food to Van Nuys
Inglewood native starts clothing line to represent hometown
Inglewood shop survives COVID thanks to community support
Teens start virtual tutoring business to help others during COVID
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Placentia school mourns twin girls killed by father in murder-suicide
LA County sees short-term spike in COVID-19
Bodycam vid shows attack on LAPD officer at Harbor station
Mail carrier arrested for allegedly dumping mail, including ballots
Gov. Newsom's staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Pandemic likely to dominate VP debate tonight between Pence, Harris
Tips on how to manage your mental health
Show More
CA will dedicate 30% of land to conservation, Newsom announces
DOJ officials were 'driving force' behind migrant children separation
Trump casts his infection as 'blessing' in fight against COVID-19
New LAUSD holiday to honor victims of Armenian Genocide
No charges against deputies who shot, killed son of 'Tarzan' actor
More TOP STORIES News