Tacos la Calle serves up authentic Mexican tacos - "estilo Guadalajara"

By John Garcia
ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- An assortment of taco delicacies is leaving patrons begging for more by visiting multiple times a week at Tacos La Calle in Orange County.

"What makes me happier is when someone comes in, and I see it again. That means we're doing something right," said Victor Moreno, who co-owns the family business with his wife.

Opened in June 2021, the Mexican eatery has been serving Guadalajara-style cuisine using traditional recipes handed down by close friends and family.

"The tacos really remind me of authentic tacos that you would find in TJ (Tijuana) or Mexico," said Rosie Flores, who commutes here from South Pasadena just for tacos.

Topping list of favorites includes three popular street tacos: carne asada, shrimp, and specialty item - suadero.

Moreno describes suadero protein cuts as an acquired taste made especially for adventurous "taco connoisseurs."
"It's (suadero) advanced taco-eating or daring taco eater," said Moreno.

"Every bite I have, something's falling out," said Alessandro Demoreno, a restaurant regular. "It's a lot of food, really good food."

As for secret ingredients, Moreno credits the restaurant's success to two main things: friendly service and passion for authentic cooking.

"In order to be successful, you have to have the approval from the customer," explained Moreno. "If the customers are happy, I'm happy."

Tacos la Calle
3070 W Chapman Ave Suite C
Orange, CA 92868
(657) 223-9102

8600 Beach Blvd #101
Buena Park, CA 90620
(714) 236-5211

facebook.com/authenticstreettacos
