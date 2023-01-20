Video shows Tampa officers rescuing baby girl from abandoned stolen car

The child was left in the car and was reportedly overheated and lethargic.

TAMPA, Fl. (KABC) -- Dramatic body camera video released by police in Tampa shows officers rescuing a baby girl who was left abandoned in a stolen car.

The Tampa Police Department released the footage from an August 2022 incident where an 11-month-old was found inside.

The child was left in the car and was reportedly overheated and lethargic. The video placed cool compresses on her head to cool her down.

The baby was taken to a local hospital where she has since made a full recovery.

The four responding officers were honored with the police department's life-saving award.