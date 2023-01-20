WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Video shows Tampa officers rescuing baby girl from abandoned stolen car

The child was left in the car and was reportedly overheated and lethargic.

KABC logo
Friday, January 20, 2023 8:19AM
Tampa officers rescue 11-month-old girl from abandoned stolen car
EMBED <>More Videos

Dramatic body camera video released by police in Tampa shows officers rescuing a baby girl who was left abandoned in a stolen car.

TAMPA, Fl. (KABC) -- Dramatic body camera video released by police in Tampa shows officers rescuing a baby girl who was left abandoned in a stolen car.

The Tampa Police Department released the footage from an August 2022 incident where an 11-month-old was found inside.

The child was left in the car and was reportedly overheated and lethargic. The video placed cool compresses on her head to cool her down.

The baby was taken to a local hospital where she has since made a full recovery.

The four responding officers were honored with the police department's life-saving award.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW