Shoppers evacuated from Target in Buena Park after fire in children's section

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Shoppers were forced to evacuate a Target in Buena Park after clothing in the children's section caught on fire.

The blaze happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Target on Orangethorpe and Western avenues.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but eyewitness video shows the flames burning a few clothing items and then quickly grow, reaching up the ceiling and spreading to other items.

The video also shows a store employee using a fire extinguisher to quell the flames. Firefighters say the store sprinkler system also deployed. The flames were out by the time Orange County Fire Authority firefighters arrived on scene, but the store was filled with a smoky haze, said OCFA battalion chief Erik Miranda.

Shoppers were evacuated.

Guillermo Santander was shopping at the store with his daughter.

"We walked in the Target, we see a small flame," he said. "We thought it was a Halloween prop. But as we got closer, we heard a pop which was the sprinkler going off. All of a sudden the flame got bigger."

There were no injuries reported, but clothing items in the children's section were damaged by flames and water.