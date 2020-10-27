Target in Hollywood finally open for business after 12 years

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been in the works for 12 years -- the construction site for the Hollywood Target. It sat halfway built and vacant along Sunset Boulevard and Western Avenue for years after the project stalled.But the store is now open, and shoppers say it's a long time coming.The Hollywood location is just one of the six local stores that Target opened over the weekend. The other stores are smaller shops, including three in Santa Monica, and will collectively employ more than 600 workers.Back in 2018, a California appeals court reversed a lower court's ruling, which halted construction."Then it just stood there for five years. All of a sudden I see construction start again so I said, 'Yay Target is finally coming," said Rachel Martin-Holland.Opposition listed height of building and the dense development as reasons to keep Target out of the neighborhood.