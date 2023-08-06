Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed at a Metro bus stop in Tarzana Friday evening.

Man fatally shot at Tarzana bus stop identified as search for gunman continues

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed at a Metro bus stop in Tarzana Friday evening.

The man was identified as 28-year-old Brandyn Rodrigo Mendez of Van Nuys.

Mendez was gunned down at the Orange Line bus station on Reseda Boulevard and Oxnard Street, according to the LAPD.

Police said Mendez and a second victim got into an argument with the suspect, who pulled out a gun and started shooting multiple times before running away.

Officers responded to the scene around 7:25 p.m. and found the two wounded victims in the parking lot.

Mendez later died at a hospital. The other victim is in stable condition, according to police.

No arrest has been made. LAPD is asking for the public's help in identifying the gunman.