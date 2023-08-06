WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man fatally shot at Tarzana bus stop identified as search for gunman continues

KABC logo
Sunday, August 6, 2023 4:53AM
Man killed in Tarzana bus stop shooting identified
EMBED <>More Videos

Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed at a Metro bus stop in Tarzana Friday evening.

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed at a Metro bus stop in Tarzana Friday evening.

The man was identified as 28-year-old Brandyn Rodrigo Mendez of Van Nuys.

Mendez was gunned down at the Orange Line bus station on Reseda Boulevard and Oxnard Street, according to the LAPD.

Police said Mendez and a second victim got into an argument with the suspect, who pulled out a gun and started shooting multiple times before running away.

Officers responded to the scene around 7:25 p.m. and found the two wounded victims in the parking lot.

Mendez later died at a hospital. The other victim is in stable condition, according to police.

No arrest has been made. LAPD is asking for the public's help in identifying the gunman.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW