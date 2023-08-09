Police release bodycam footage of fatal police shooting in Tarzana

WARNING: The video above contains footage some viewers may find disturbing. Viewers discretion is advised.

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Body camera video shows what happened before a Los Angeles police officer shot and killed a woman who allegedly was assaulting people with a metal pipe in Tarzana.

The incident happened last month the parking lot of a gas station near Burbank and Reseda boulevards.

Police said 35 year-old Jessica Brown had attacked four people, hitting them in the head and face with a metal bar, leaving them with serious injuries.

LAPD also released 911 calls from the incident.

"I just saw her assault this woman that's walking her dog," said one caller who reported the woman. "I'm walking to the bus but I saw the assault and everything."

Some of the attacks were caught on surveillance video. Police said when officers found her, Brown ignored orders to drop the pipe and charged at them.

"As the suspect held the pipe and advanced toward the officers, they deployed a Taser and 40mm foam baton round and an officer-involved shooting occurred," read a statement released by police. "The metal pipe was determined to be a metal dumbbell bar, approximately 14 inches long."

Brown was shot then transported to a local hospital where she later died.

No officers were injured in the encounter.

At the time of the incident, witnesses told Eyewitness News Brown had been smashing car windows and damaging property the previous day.

Neighbors also said that they had several troubling encounters with the woman over the past several months, and they believe it all stemmed from mental health issues.