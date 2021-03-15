Universal Studios Hollywood reopens for dining and park treats

Designated dining areas and other safety protocols are in place.
UNIVERSAL CITY (KABC) -- The brand-new Taste of Universal event is the first step to welcoming back guests.

On April 1, California theme parks can start reopening with access to rides while the parks remain at 15% capacity according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Some highlights for guests at the Taste of Universal event include the new Secret Life of Pets gift shop and the Minion Cafe, which is opening to the public for the first time.

Tickets start at $44 for adults and $25 for kids. Each ticket includes admission and five food items.

To keep people safe, there are designated dining areas and no more than six people to a table.

And though the park is limiting capacity, the entire event is nearly sold out. As of right now, the Taste of Universal event will run through April 11.

Park officials have not announced when Universal Studios will reopen to the public with access to rides.
