PetSmart contest offers chance to cover up regretted tattoo choice with pet portrait

A PetSmart contest will fly five winners to Los Angeles to get tattoos they regret covered up with a portrait of their pet.

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Do you have a tattoo you now regret?

PetSmart has partnered with a tattoo studio in the Los Angeles area to let pet owners cover up unwanted ink with a portrait of their furry best friend.

The Pet Smart Tattoo Redo contest asks people to submit photos of tattoos they regret for a chance to win a session with an artist at Alium Tattoo Studio in Culver City.

Those who have existing pet tattoos that they love can also submit photos for a chance at PetSmart rewards.

Though the tattoo studio is in Southern California, the contest is open to anyone in the United States - the prize includes travel and a two-night stay in Los Angeles.

Contest entry ends April 30 and five winners are expected to be announced around May 31.

Details and entry form here.