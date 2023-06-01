Some Taylor Swift fans say they're wearing adult diapers to her shows so they don't miss any songs

Some Taylor Swift fans say they have taken to wearing adult diapers at the pop star's concerts, in order to avoid missing a single song on her setlist.

Some Taylor Swift fans are taking extreme measures, so they don't miss a single song at one of her shows.

Not even for a restroom break.

Some Swifties have taken to TikTok saying they'll be going to the concert wearing adult diapers.

They say after the stress and cost of getting tickets, they don't want to spend one second of Taylor's performance waiting in the bathroom line.

For those who aren't ready for that level of commitment, there's a Reddit thread where people are sharing their Eras Tour bathroom break songs.

The 52-date tour kicked off in March with a six-song set from her album "Lover" on March 17 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Super Bowl was played a month earlier.

Having not toured for her previous three albums, the concert series is intended to play catchup by providing the live debut of many of those songs. When Swift announced the tour in November she called it "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)."

The tour concludes with two shows at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium in August.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.