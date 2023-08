Taylor Swift fans are lining up early to buy exclusive merchandise in advance of the pop superstar's six shows at SoFi Stadium.

Taylor Swift pop-up exhibit now on display at Grammy Museum in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you couldn't get tickets to see Taylor Swift's sold-out shows at Sofi Stadium, you can check out a pop-up exhibit at the Grammy Museum.

The exhibit, I Can See You (Taylor's Version), immerses the visitor into the song's music video, according to the museum's website. It features a display of 11 costumes, all worn during Swift's Speak Now era, and two instruments form the video.

The exhibit, located in the museum's 4th floor gallery, will run through Sept. 18.