Nashville hospital dresses up NICU babies in cute Taylor Swift outfits in honor of singer's shows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KABC) -- Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour is one of the hottest around town but that's only if you can get your hands on a ticket.

If not, you can smile a bit by looking at these tiny Swifties, courtesy of one very creative hospital in Nashville.

In honor of the star's recent stops in Tennessee, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital dressed up some of its NICU babies in their "Taylor-made" best.

The staff dressed up the babies to represent all 10 of Swift's iconic album covers.

Even though catching a live glimpse of these megastars can cost you a pretty penny, enjoying these oh so sweet Swifties is priceless.