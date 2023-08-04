ABC7 is getting you ready for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium with an all-encompassing concert prep checklist.

Why you can't sit outside SoFi Stadium to listen to Taylor Swift without a ticket

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- What has become a growing trend around the country of Swifties gathering outside stadiums to listen to Taylor Swift will not be happening at SoFi Stadium this weekend.

According to SoFi Stadium's website, guests can't stay in the parking lots or outside of the stadium once the show has started.

Once the show starts, anyone in the parking lots or outside of the stadium will be asked to enter the stadium with their ticket.

If you don't have a ticket for the show, you will be asked to leave.

Ahead of Swift's show, the city of Inglewood took to social media urging people who don't have tickets to avoid the SoFi Stadium area altogether.

They're asking residents to avoid driving on Prairie Avenue, Century and Manchester boulevards during the shows to clear up any traffic.