5 things to know about 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' concert film heading to Disney+

Taylor Swift is unveiling exclusive first looks of new acoustic music every day leading up to the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" stream debut exclusively on Disney+. Listen to "Maroon" here.

Taylor Swift is unveiling exclusive first looks of new acoustic music every day leading up to the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" stream debut exclusively on Disney+. Listen to "Maroon" here.

Taylor Swift is unveiling exclusive first looks of new acoustic music every day leading up to the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" stream debut exclusively on Disney+. Listen to "Maroon" here.

Taylor Swift is unveiling exclusive first looks of new acoustic music every day leading up to the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" stream debut exclusively on Disney+. Listen to "Maroon" here.

Are you ready for it? It's almost time to watch "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)," streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting March 14!

So what can you expect? Here are 5 things you need to know or watch out for!

When can I watch it?

You can stream "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" exclusively on Disney+ on Thursday, March 14 starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

What's new?

The Disney+ version will show the concert in its entirety for the first time, as well as include the song "cardigan" from her eighth studio album, "Folklore." Take a look at a preview of the performance here, released as an exclusive clip on Apple's App Store.

Additionally, the concert film will feature four additional acoustic songs not featured in either the previous theatrical or VOD versions.

Which acoustic songs will be featured?

Taylor Swift is unveiling exclusive first looks of new acoustic music every day leading up to the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" stream debut exclusively on Disney+. Listen to "Death by a Thousand Cuts" here.

"Good Morning America" is exclusively revealing each of the four songs this week.

So far, we know "Maroon" and "Death by a Thousand Cuts" are on "Taylor's Version."

Watch all the exclusive "GMA" sneak peeks here.

Is there really a stage dive?

Yes! This has been one of the biggest talkers of the tour, when the fearless star dives head first into the stage before the start of her final "Midnights" section of the show.

Watch for the viral moment right after her acoustic surprise songs, when she slowly walks to small opening and gracefully swan dives into the stage.

Who gets the "22" hat in the film?

T-Swift's sold-out concerts have a ton of fun fan traditions, including a hat giveaway during the song, "22," from her fourth studio album, "Red."

Every now and then, a random fan will find themselves as the lucky one. But other times, it's given to someone with a connection to the star.

In this case, 6-year-old Bianka Bryant, daughter of the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant, was given the hat. It was one of the most joyful moments of the show, and don't be surprised if it brings a tear to your eye.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" hit the big screen at AMC movie theaters across the country in October, becoming an instant smash. It grossed more than $260 million at the global box office, making it the top-selling concert film of all time.

After announcing it's coming to Disney+, Disney CEO Bob Iger said, "'The Eras Tour' has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+."

Disney is the parent company of Disney+ and this station.